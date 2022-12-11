Alpha Kappa Alpha scholarship for Pine Belt residents

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority held a scholarship presentation Saturday morning, and in doing so, honored a soror, Dr. Juanita Sims Doty, in the process./

Doty established a $25,000 scholarship with friends, raising money themselves, and Jackson State University matched it.

That created a $50,000 scholarship to help ease the financial burden of a higher education for future JSU students from the Pine Belt.

“Theta Sigma Omega has given to many (Historical Black Colleges and Universities) forever and ever,” Doty said. “I think well I know the interest from this $50,000 dollars will go toward a scholarship for a student every year forever and ever.

“I am just eternally grateful to these wonderful members of this chapter for taking an interest in me, to initiate me into Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority.”

