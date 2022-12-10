Suspect in DUI crash makes first court appearance, bond set at $50K

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -Almost one year after a deadly car crash, Rikki Blackwell had her first appearance before a judge Friday afternoon.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department received toxicology reports confirming that Blackwell was under the influence of some type of illegal substance when she was in a head-on collision that allegedly caused the death of an unborn child.

Blackwell is now facing a charge of homicide death of an unborn child and a second felony of aggravated DUI.

While walking into court, Blackwell tried to shield herself from the camera and didn’t answer any questions.

“Miss Blackwell made an initial appearance today, and her bond was set at $25,000 for each charge,” said JCSD Investigator Jardian McDonald, the lead investigator on the case. “She’ll be in jail until she can post bond on that, and then we will send our case up to the Grand Jury for indictment and go from there.”

Blackwell’s trial date will be set for early next year.

