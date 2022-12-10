Sting operation in Lamar Co. leads to 7 arrests; $70K, firearms and drugs seized
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Seven men were arrested Thursday night after members of the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office managed to seize a large amount of cash, firearms and illegal drugs during a sting operation.
According to a Facebook post, LCSO executed a “Project Safe Neighborhood” detail in areas throughout the county.
“This was a result of the community coming together to help make the county safer,” said the sheriff’s office in the post.
During the operation, seven firearms, about 1 1/2 pounds of marijuana, a half-pound of methamphetamine and $70,000 were seized, according to the sheriff’s department. Out of the seven firearms seized, one was reportedly stolen.
Seven men were arrested as a result of the sting. Each suspect, their charges and bond amounts are listed below:
- Tymos Davion Carter, 26, of Hattiesburg
- One count of possession of a weapon by a felon
- Two counts of seat belt violation
- One count of driving while license suspended
- One count of simple assault by threat
- Bond - $50,000
- Cassius Wayne Taylor, 18, of Hattiesburg
- One count of possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm
- Bond - $50,000
- Kendric Lajaun Weathersby, 32, of Prentiss
- One count of possession with intent to distribute
- Bond - $50,000
- Darius Dawon Hinton, 28, of Hattiesburg
- One count of possession of a stolen weapon
- One count of possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm
- Bond - $10,000
- Jarell Dashaud Wheeler, 22, of Hattiesburg
- One count of trafficking of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm
- One count of possession of a weapon by a felon
- An unknown charge from Forrest County
- Auryn Daniel Strickland, 22, of Hattiesburg
- One count of driving while license suspended
- One count of simple possession of a controlled substance with a firearm
- Held without bond
- Keevon Kadarius Fells, 22, of Purvis
- One count of disorderly conduct, failure to comply
- One count of possession of a weapon by a felon
- One count of aggravated trafficking
- One count of speeding
- One count of Mississippi Department of Corrections parole violation
- $60,500 for three charges; no bond for speeding and parole violation
WDAM 7 will continue to follow this story as new information becomes available.
