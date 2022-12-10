Win Stuff
Silver Alert issued for Jackson man

Carl Jolly, 45
Carl Jolly, 45
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a Jackson man in Hinds County.

Carl Jolly, 45, is described as 5′10″ with brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen Tuesday, November 22, at around 6 a.m. in the 400 block of Pascagoula Street in Hinds County walking in an unknown direction.

Family members say Jolly suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Carl Jolly, contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

