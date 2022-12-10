Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Petal man facing child pornography charges in Forrest Co.

David Williamson, 36, of Petal.
David Williamson, 36, of Petal.(Forrest County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Petal man is facing child pornography charges in Forrest County.

According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department, 36-year-old David Williamson was arrested by Forrest County deputies on Nov. 28 and charged with sexual battery. He reportedly bonded out at a later date.

The sheriff’s department said additional evidence was discovered as the investigation continued.

On Friday, Williamson was charged with possession of child pornography and production of child pornography.

Williamson is incarcerated in the Forrest County Adult Detention Center while awaiting a court appearance.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Jasper County Deputy Coroner Jessie Crosby, Bay Springs High School principal...
Jasper County principal killed in one-vehicle accident
Police lights generic.
UPDATE: Suspect in Taylorsville school threat arrested
Rikki Blackwell
Seminary woman charged with aggravated DUI, allegedly causing the death of an unborn child
According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, around 7 a.m., officers and...
Firearms, illegal drugs seized during Hub City drug bust; suspect arrested
Two young waitresses were in shock after customers added a hefty tip to their bill Wednesday...
Patrons leave tip of thousands at Biloxi cafe, just in time for the holidays

Latest News

During the operation, seven firearms, about 1 1/2 pounds of marijuana, a half-pound of...
Sting operation in Lamar Co. leads to 7 arrests; $70K, firearms and drugs seized
Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 12/9
Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 12/9
6 pm Headlines 12/9/22
6 pm Headlines 12/9/22
-
Hattiesburg Convention Commission hosts 6 holiday events this weekend