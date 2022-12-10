Minor injuries reported after 2-vehicle collision in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two people suffered minor injuries after a two-vehicle collision in Jones County.

According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, the Pleasant Ridge Volunteer Fire Department responded to the collision at Highway 29 and Holly Road to assist with emergency medical care and traffic control. The collision occurred around 5 p.m.

Firefighters from Ovett and Union, who happened to be in the area, stopped to assist at the scene.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol and EMServ Ambulance Service also responded to the scene.

EMServ transported the two individuals to the emergency department for evaluation.

