Man seriously injured after Friday evening shooting in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting in the 400 block of Indian Springs Church Road on Friday evening.

According to JCSD, one man was shot in the torso and transported by EMServ Ambulance Service to South Central Regional Medical Center for treatment of an apparent serious gunshot wound.

The man who reportedly fired the handgun in the incident is being questioned by a JCSD investigator.

Initial reports indicate the shooting may have been accidental; however, the investigation is continuing to determine if accidental or otherwise.

Volunteer fire and rescue units from Calhoun and Pleasant Ridge also responded to the incident. A Calhoun Fire & Rescue emergency medical responder rode in with EMServ to assist the paramedic, providing emergency care to the victim.

The sheriff’s department will provide an update on Saturday on the status of the investigation.

