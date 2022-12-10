Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Man seriously injured after Friday evening shooting in Jones Co.

-
-(Pixabay)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting in the 400 block of Indian Springs Church Road on Friday evening.

According to JCSD, one man was shot in the torso and transported by EMServ Ambulance Service to South Central Regional Medical Center for treatment of an apparent serious gunshot wound.

The man who reportedly fired the handgun in the incident is being questioned by a JCSD investigator.

Initial reports indicate the shooting may have been accidental; however, the investigation is continuing to determine if accidental or otherwise.

Volunteer fire and rescue units from Calhoun and Pleasant Ridge also responded to the incident. A Calhoun Fire & Rescue emergency medical responder rode in with EMServ to assist the paramedic, providing emergency care to the victim.

The sheriff’s department will provide an update on Saturday on the status of the investigation.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Jasper County Deputy Coroner Jessie Crosby, Bay Springs High School principal...
Jasper County principal killed in one-vehicle accident
Police lights generic.
UPDATE: Suspect in Taylorsville school threat arrested
Rikki Blackwell
Seminary woman charged with aggravated DUI, allegedly causing the death of an unborn child
According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, around 7 a.m., officers and...
Firearms, illegal drugs seized during Hub City drug bust; suspect arrested
Tyrae Cooley, 46, of Moselle is set to have her initial appearance in Jones County Justice...
Girlfriend of ‘Cornbread’ arrested for hindering prosecution, JCSD reports

Latest News

The collision occurred around 5 p.m.
Minor injuries reported after 2-vehicle collision in Jones Co.
Grand larceny is punishable by $10,000 in fines and 5 years in prison.
Law enforcement agencies see spike in grand larceny during the holidays
Rikki Blackwell initial appearance
Suspect in DUI crash makes first court appearance, bond set at $50K
Laurel Housing Authority receives $511,500 in ROSS grants
Laurel Housing Authority receives $511,500 in ROSS grants