Law enforcement sees spike in grand larceny during the holidays

Grand Larceny is punishable by $10,000 in fines and 5 years in prison.
By Will Polston
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 9:06 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Lock up those belongings!

Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles said thieves are out around the holiday season, especially pertaining to grand larceny.

“It’s just that time of year,” said Nobles. “For some reason, it kind of spikes during Christmas, Thanksgiving and New Year.”

“I’ve been doing this 25 years and I’ve always known this time of the year to spike up a little bit,” Nobles added.

Some believe that grand larceny crimes pick up at this time in an attempt to get more money for the holidays.

“Some people are down on their luck, so they take the opportunity to take things, go pawn it and make a little money,” said Nobles.

Others speculate they are crimes of opportunity, regardless of the time of year.

“Many times, people see an opportunity or the easy opportunity and they go for it,” said Abraham McKenzie, a detective with the Jones County Sheriff’s Office.

Regardless of the cause, first responders say there are plenty of ways to deter a thief from your belongings.

“Lock your ATVs up, park them in the back of the house and don’t leave the keys in them,” said McKenzie. “Make sure you have cameras and things of that nature.”

Grand Larceny is punishable in the state of Mississippi by fines of up to $10,000 and a maximum of five years in prison.

