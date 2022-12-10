Laurel Housing Authority receives $511,500 in ROSS grants

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -The Laurel Housing Authority received two resident opportunity and self-sufficiency grants, otherwise known as ROSS grants, worth $255,750 each.

Aldrick Young, the executive director, says these grants allow them to hire 2 employees to offer more than just housing.

“Their job is really to connect the residences to resources and services in the community that helps them achieve self-sufficiency and of for elderly residences to help them age and place independently,” said young.

Both ROSS coordinators will focus on helping individual residents complete their personal goals surrounding housing independence, job training and self-sufficiency.

“[We] work with those families on an individual basis to assess their needs, work with them to set goals and then connect them to the resources and services within the community with our community partners to help them achieve those goals,” said Young.

Young says this is a huge benefit not only for residents but also for the City of Laurel.

“If we can help that family improve their quality of life and they become productive citizens of the community, it benefits us all, but especially that family,” said Young.

The Laurel Housing Authority encourages all its residents to take advantage of this free opportunity.

