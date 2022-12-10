Hancock Co. Sheriff’s Department ‘fully cooperative’ with officer-involved shooting investigation

Win Stuff
Deputies from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department were responding to a burglary call near in the area of 28000 Highway 603 in Kiln around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Department of Public Safety.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - State authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Hancock County.

Deputies from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department were responding to a burglary call near in the area of 28000 Highway 603 in Kiln around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Department of Public Safety.

A release from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department said when they arrived, deputies made contact with the person who had apparently burglarized the home.

While at the scene, shots were fired, and the subject received fatal injuries. Sheriff Ricky Adam told WLOX that one officer fired at the burglary suspect and that it does not appear the suspect ever shot at deputies.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is currently gathering evidence related to the shooting. When the investigation is complete, agents will share the findings with the Attorney General’s Office.

“Our agency will be fully cooperative with the investigation being conducted by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations. I would defer any questions to their agency for comment,” Adam said.

