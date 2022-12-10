G.W. Carver Elementary turns into Whoville, winter wonderland

BASSFIELD, Miss. (WDAM) - Faculty at the G. W. Carver Elementary School created a two-part display to give their students a chance to be a part of the Christmas experience.

One side is dedicated to Whoville, complete with a tree in honor of the Grinch.

The other side is a winter wonderland.

Mary Funches-Pope, a representative of Save the Children, talked about her reaction to seeing the faculty and staff working on this project.

“I thought, ‘Oh this is breathtaking,’” said Funches-Pope. “I came over here and she’s on a ladder, and she’s up here putting up stuff. The teachers are all down the hall, and they were just working.”

“I was just taken aback by the enchantment and all the things that were going on in the school and the things that they do,” Funches-Pope added. “The teachers have got the children at heart.”

Later this month, parents will be invited to view the display and cast their votes to help choose the winning side.

