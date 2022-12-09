Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

WATCH: Casino visitors cheer as armed robbery suspect escorted through Beau Rivage

New video shows the moment an armed robbery suspect was escorted through the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino Thursday morning.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - New video shows the moment an armed robbery suspect was escorted through the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino Thursday morning.

The man in custody is 44-year-old Aime Joseph Gelinas of Charlotte, North Carolina. Biloxi Police responded to reports of the robbery at around 10:30 a.m.

Police were told that a white male, later identified as Gelinas, showed a weapon and demanded cash from a cashier at a cage.

As Gelinas tried to flee, he was stopped by patrons of the casino, allowing casino security officers to detain him until Biloxi PD’s arrival. An undisclosed amount was taken from the cage employee.

The bag Gelinas gave the cashier to fill can be seen in the video.

‘Scared me to death’; North Carolina man charged for poker room robbery at Beau Rivage, police say

Gelinas was charged with armed robbery and taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center, where he is being held in lieu of a $500,000 bond. If convicted, he could face up to life in prison.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Jasper County Deputy Coroner Jessie Crosby, Bay Springs High School principal...
Jasper County principal killed in one-vehicle accident
Police lights generic.
UPDATE: Suspect in Taylorsville school threat arrested
Rikki Blackwell
Seminary woman charged with aggravated DUI, allegedly causing the death of an unborn child
According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, around 7 a.m., officers and...
Firearms, illegal drugs seized during Hub City drug bust; suspect arrested
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a...
Griner freed: WNBA star swapped for Russian, heads home

Latest News

Timothy Newsom
Man wanted for shooting 3 people in Olive Branch
Tyrae Cooley, 46, of Moselle is set to have her initial appearance in Jones County Justice...
Girlfriend of ‘Cornbread’ arrested for hindering prosecution, JCSD reports
The sheriff’s department says Rushing, 30, reportedly has a condition that may impair her...
Sheriff’s department asks for help searching for missing Jones Co. woman
Howard Industries also donated 250 boxes of stovetop stuffing, which will be included in meal...
Howard Industries donate gifts to Salvation Army of Laurel
12 pm Headlines 12/9/22
12 pm Headlines 12/9/22