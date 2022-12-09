Veterans Outreach participates in ‘Adopt-a-Vet’ program

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Veterans Outreach in Collins delivered nearly 200 gifts as part of its “Adopt-a-Vet” program.

While the group has made regular visits to the Collins State Veterans Home for more than 20 years, the program began in 2020 when COVID-19 restrictions prevented close contact with the veterans.

The Veterans Outreach would like to applaud Mrs. Lisa Hennis and her Raleigh High School History Club. Thank you all... Posted by Veterans OutReach on Wednesday, December 7, 2022

The program is also a personal matter to Holly Scanlon, as a family member was once a resident at the veteran’s home.

“The ‘Adopt-a-Vet’ program started because we couldn’t come in the home, and we didn’t want them to think that they were in here forgotten,” said Scanlon. “We wanted them to know that we on the outside still love them and appreciate them.”

For now, the contents of the gifts are a surprise to the residents, and members of the organization will return next week to reveal what they delivered.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.