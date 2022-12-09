Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Veterans Outreach participates in ‘Adopt-a-Vet’ program

Veterans Outreach participates in ‘Adopt-a-Vet’ program
By Trey Howard
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Veterans Outreach in Collins delivered nearly 200 gifts as part of its “Adopt-a-Vet” program.

While the group has made regular visits to the Collins State Veterans Home for more than 20 years, the program began in 2020 when COVID-19 restrictions prevented close contact with the veterans.

The Veterans Outreach would like to applaud Mrs. Lisa Hennis and her Raleigh High School History Club. Thank you all...

Posted by Veterans OutReach on Wednesday, December 7, 2022

The program is also a personal matter to Holly Scanlon, as a family member was once a resident at the veteran’s home.

“The ‘Adopt-a-Vet’ program started because we couldn’t come in the home, and we didn’t want them to think that they were in here forgotten,” said Scanlon. “We wanted them to know that we on the outside still love them and appreciate them.”

For now, the contents of the gifts are a surprise to the residents, and members of the organization will return next week to reveal what they delivered.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rikki Blackwell
Seminary woman charged with aggravated DUI, allegedly causing the death of an unborn child
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
According to Jasper County Deputy Coroner Jessie Crosby, Bay Springs High School principal...
Jasper County principal killed in one-vehicle accident
Police lights generic.
UPDATE: Suspect in Taylorsville school threat arrested
-
Charge filed against WCHS student in Tuesday’s incident

Latest News

Jones was a beloved paster, prinicpal and family man.
Church members, co-workers remember Russell Jones
Allen Chance
Southwest Marion volunteer firefighter passes away
Prentiss police officer honored as a local hero
Prentiss police officer honored as a local hero
Veterans OutReach participates in ‘Adopt-a-Vet’ program
'Adot-a-Veteran' program