UPDATE: Laurel murder suspect still in custody in Ohio

A Laurel murder suspect who was arrested in Ohio is still in custody in the Buckeye State.
By Cam Bonelli and WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 8:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel murder suspect who was arrested in Ohio is still in custody in the Buckeye State.

According to Laurel Police Cheif Tommy Cox, Ronald Buckley has decided not to waive extradition from Ohio.

“If a subject waives extradition, you get him pretty immediately, usually they give you within 10 days, depending on how far it is,” said Cox. “If it was just across the state line it might be a little bit quicker.”

Cox said LPD is in contact with Sandusky County Prosecutor’s Office and has been working with Jones County District Attorney Brad Thompson and his staff to obtain a governor warrant through the attorney general’s office in order to force extradition back to Mississippi.

“Our district attorney’s office will be handling the majority of it with our assistance,” said Cox. “They’ve been great in that aspect. It’s going to draw out the time until we get him back down here, but we are working toward that effort now.”

“I haven’t run across one of these maybe once or twice in my career but he could drag it out a month or two,” Cox added. “At this point, we just wanted to give a little update about why it’s taking a little bit longer than it normally would take but we are working to get Mr. Buckley back down here and into the judicial system in Jones County.”

