Southwest Marion volunteer firefighter passes away

Allen Chance
Allen Chance(Photo provided by Thomas Ramos)
By Allen Brewer
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 8:51 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A dedicated member of the Southwest Marion Volunteer Fire Department passed away earlier this week.

According to SMVFD Chief Thomas Ramos, Allen Chance passed away Wednesday around 6:04 p.m. at Forrest General Hospital. He was 50 years old.

Ramos said Chance served his community on the fire department for over 20 years. During this time, he served as its chief, assistant chief and lieutenant. Chance also worked at the Marion County Regional Corrections Facility.

Information about the funeral arrangements is expected to be released tomorrow afternoon. This story will be updated when more information is provided.

