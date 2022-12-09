Win Stuff
Sheriff’s department asks for help searching for missing Jones Co. woman

The sheriff's department says Rushing, 30, reportedly has a condition that may impair her judgment.

By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Authorities in Jones County are looking for information on a woman who has been reported missing.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Vernice Rushing, 30, is described as a white woman, standing around 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing about 250 pounds and with short, shaved hair.

JCSD Administrator Lance Chancellor said Rushing was last seen on Tuesday, Dec. 6 on Old Culpepper Road in eastern Jones County wearing a black DeepWell cap, black shirt with “Roll Tide” print, blue jeans and green and white tennis shoes.

Rushing is believed to have gotten into a vehicle of unknown description with her dog and an unknown adult white woman who was driving. The sheriff’s department believes the two may be headed to Johnson City, Tenn.




The sheriff’s department says Rushing reportedly has a condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information on the Rushing’s whereabouts, contact JCSD at (601) 425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP (7867).

