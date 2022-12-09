Prentiss police officer honored as a local hero

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Prentiss Police Officer David Berry is a local hero.

On Thursday, Berry was awarded the medal of valor by the City of Prentiss for his actions on Nov. 14 after responding to a fire.

“I pulled up and saw flames coming from one section of the building, and there was a female outside that appeared to be unconscious,” said Berry. “I removed her. The fire was coming from a window directly above her.”

Berry then returned to the building, not once, but twice to alert another person and remove a mattress before it caught fire as well.

Merely months away from retirement, Berry says he’s still encountering new experiences in his career.

“I worked in a chemical plant for a while and had some fire training and first responder training, but this is basically the first time I’ve ever had to actually deal with a structure fire,” said Berry.

Those close to Berry, including his former partner, had high praise for his heroism.

“He’s a hero,” said Stephanie Barnes, JDCSD deputy sheriff. “He proved that. He would do it over again if he had to.”

While Barnes’ words echoed the sentiments of many, Berry doesn’t see himself in that way and says the accident was just another day on the job.

“I guess I’m just a little bit self-conscious about doing something that I felt like the fire department most certainly would have done once they got there,” said Berry. “I just happened to be the first one on the scene that day.”

