Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Mississippi man identified days after being shot, killed by Memphis police

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:44 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, TENN., Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi man has been identified after he was shot and killed by police in Memphis Monday night.

James West Junior is from the Tate County town of Sarah.

Investigators are trying to figure out what led to the shooting.

A police officer was reportedly responding to reports of a suspicious vehicle off Winchester Road and Lamar Avenue in Parkway Village in Memphis.

After shots were exchanged, investigators say West ran to a nearby business, where he was later found dead.

“It’s every day,” said Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis, on the potential danger her officers face. “Our officer was responding to a suspicious vehicle and in that instance, you just never know what you’re going to be faced with.”

At last check, the officer was listed in stable condition.

There is no indication of how the suspicious vehicle call to MPD led to shots fired.

Surveillance videos at Exxon and Valero have already been obtained by investigators.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Jasper County Deputy Coroner Jessie Crosby, Bay Springs High School principal...
Jasper County principal killed in one-vehicle accident
Police lights generic.
UPDATE: Suspect in Taylorsville school threat arrested
Rikki Blackwell
Seminary woman charged with aggravated DUI, allegedly causing the death of an unborn child
According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, around 7 a.m., officers and...
Firearms, illegal drugs seized during Hub City drug bust; suspect arrested
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a...
Griner freed: WNBA star swapped for Russian, heads home

Latest News

Aime Joseph Gelinas, 44
‘Scared me to death’; North Carolina man charged for poker room robbery at Beau Rivage, police say
(From L to R) Sergeant Derick Knight, Sheriff Joe Berlin and Deputy Jared Hutto
Jones Co. prepares for ‘2022 Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign
Jones College basketball
Goals remain high for Lady Bobcats basketball
Jones College basketball
Goals remain high for Lady Bobcats basketball