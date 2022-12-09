Miss Mississippi heads to the Miss America competition

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins left from Jackson’s airport Thursday morning and has now arrived in Connecticut. She will spend the next few days with 50 other candidates preparing for the first night of the preliminary competition at Miss America.

Miss Mississippi says her goal is to bring the Miss America crown back to this state. (WLBT)

Miss Mississippi arrived with her luggage in tow at the Jackson Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport bright and early Thursday morning.

“I’ve already shipped three crates worth of luggage,” Perkins said. “Thank you, UPS. Let’s just pray it gets there on time. And then I’ve got this with the competition wardrobe. This is our priceless prize suitcase. I’ve got this bag for New York City a little carry-on bag and it was super hard to fit everything in one carry-on because I am a girl and I do overpack. And then this one is just some extra stuff I might need throughout the week.”

Perkins made a stop in New York City before heading to Connecticut.

The preliminary competition begins Monday with Judge’s interview, evening gown and her social impact statement on Music is Medicine. She hopes to share with the judges the importance of music and the arts in schools.

Tuesday night, she competes in talent but is not revealing the song she will perform.

Emmie Perkins will sing in the Miss America Talent Preliminary Tuesday night. (WLBT)

“Let’s just say it’s uplifting. It’s inspiring,” she said. “And it tells a story, which is truly my goal. When I’m performing as a performer, it’s my goal, to tell a story and to empathize with the audience.”

She is also taking some special advice from a former Miss Mississippi and Miss America.

“Cheryl Pruitt gave me some incredible advice. She said, you rest, you go compete and remember why you’re at Miss America. And so I’ll hold that in my heart,” said Perkins.

Perkins hopes to become the fifth Miss Mississippi to win the Miss America crown.

“My goal is I want to bring home the Miss America crown, I hope that I don’t return to Mississippi immediately. Because I hope that I’m serving the nation as Miss America. I feel like I have so much to give the nation I feel like I understand what it’s like to want to impact people because of where I come from. And I’m excited to let that light shine.”

The new Miss America will be crowned next Thursday night.

