Man charged with auto burglary in Hattiesburg

David Rushing, 54, of Hattiesburg
David Rushing, 54, of Hattiesburg(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested and charged a man for auto burglary on Friday afternoon.

According to HPD, 54-year-old David Rushing, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody after allegedly breaking into a vehicle on the 3700 block of Hardy Street at Midtown Market.

According to a witness, a customer service manager at the Corner Market, who was outside the store, saw the suspect rummaging inside a vehicle parked near the front of the parking lot. The suspect then reportedly left the vehicle, and the owner of the vehicle, who was shopping inside Pet Palace, walked out of the store and spoke to the manager. The doors of the vehicle were reportedly unlocked.

The owner of the vehicle then called the police. The Corner Market assistant manager also reportedly told the suspect, who was still in the parking lot, that the police had been called. The suspect reportedly remained at the scene.

After the police arrived, Rushing was arrested and charged with one count of auto burglary. He has been transported to the Forrest County Adult Detention Center for booking.

This story will be updated if more information is provided.

