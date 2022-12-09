Win Stuff
Laurel man accused of 4 counts of animal cruelty

Willie Hatten, 50, of Laurel.
By Cam Bonelli
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 10:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel man was arrested and charged with four counts of aggravated cruelty to a dog and being a felon in possession of a firearm after a search warrant was served this week.

According to Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox, two different police divisions were involved in the case. While narcotics were investigating the suspect for possible possession of controlled substances another investigator was following up on a report of animal abuse.

The search warrant was initiated for a resident on Purvis Street by the narcotics unit. No narcotics were found at the scene; however, officials did find weapons. The suspect was also charged with four counts of aggravated animal cruelty in connection to a prior case.

The dogs were reportedly deceased before the police department received the tip. They allegedly died from neglect.

Willie Hatten, 50, was booked into the Jones County Detention Center on Tuesday at 10:45 p.m. He was given a bond of $5,000.

Hatten reportedly posted bond on Thursday morning.

