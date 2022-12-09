Win Stuff
Jones Co. prepares for ‘2022 Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign

(From L to R) Sergeant Derick Knight, Sheriff Joe Berlin and Deputy Jared Hutto
(From L to R) Sergeant Derick Knight, Sheriff Joe Berlin and Deputy Jared Hutto(Jones County Sheriff Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - With the holiday season getting closer, law enforcement agencies in the Pine Belt begin to issue annual reminders to “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.”

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department announced on Friday that they will participate in the “2022 Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” impaired driving enforcement campaign. This year’s campaign will run from Dec. 16 - January 1.

“Our goal is to interdict impaired drivers traveling on Jones County roadways while putting others’ lives in danger, not to mention their own,” said Sheriff Joe Berlin. “On average, each year in America, 10,000 people lose their lives in impaired driving crashes.”

As part of the campaign, JCSD deputies will work overtime details funded by a grant from the Mississippi Office of Highway Safety. They will conduct saturation patrols and safety checkpoints.

“If you plan to celebrate during the holidays and may become impaired, please use a sober, designated driver to get you home or use a ride-sharing service,” said Berlin. “Don’t make a stupid decision to drive impaired, which can lead to serious injury or death.”

To learn more about the 2022 Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website.

