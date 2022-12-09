Jackson State responds to rumors surrounding departure of Deion Sanders

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - JSU responds to rumors surrounding the alleged unfulfillment of Deion Sanders’ contract.

On September 27, a podcast featuring Deion Sanders by the company “Earn Your Leisure” was uploaded to YouTube.

The following comment by Sanders was clipped from that interview and spread on social media:

“How can we have 60,000 people in the stadium and you told me we sold out? I check the receipts and we only sold 28,000 tickets? Y’all better find out who’s stealing because that affects my pocket,” he said.

The comment from the interview was specific enough to draw the attention of several people who went online to share their opinions about if this could have led to Sanders leaving JSU.

Coach Prime recently accepted the head coaching job at Colorado after three seasons with JSU. He has a clause in his contract that states if a JSU game sells over 30,000 tickets, then he would receive 10% of the total revenue of ticket sales.

In response to those rumors, Jackson State’s Division of Athletics released the following statement Thursday afternoon:

“Jackson State University has honored all financial obligations of Coach Deion Sanders’ employment. The video in question was filmed on September 20 on our campus. Unfortunately, a seconds-long excerpt using a hypothetical example from an over 60-minute interview is being used out of context and circulated as fact.”

Speculation aside, Sanders will coach his final games as the JSU head coach in the Celebration Bowl on Saturday, December 17.

