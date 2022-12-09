Howard Industries donate gifts to Salvation Army of Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Many children will have gifts under the Christmas tree this year and it’s all thanks to Howard Industries and its employees.

The company donated more than 175 gifts to the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program. The toys and bicycles were picked up Friday by the organization.

Howard Industries also donated 250 boxes of stovetop stuffing, which will be included in meal boxes for families.

Michael Howard, CEO of Howard Industries says this is an annual event that was started decades ago by Linda Howard.

“She was my mom,” Howard said. “She passed away three or four years ago, but she was kind of the driver in all of this. She started it and she really cared about the children. She took pleasure in doing all this and so she is a reason we do this today.”

The Salvation Army of Laurel says Howard Industries adopted a huge amount of their angel trees this year.

“I myself was also an angel tree child and so being able to wake up to toys under the tree on Christmas morning, like that means so much,” Capt. Keisha McMullin, Commanding officer of the Salvation Army of Laurel said. “Without the gifts that Howard Industries have provided for the children on our tree, Christmas would not be as amazing as it should be without these gifts.”

McMullin says, at last check, about 10 angels remained on the tree. The Salvation Army of Laurel serves several counties including Jones and Jasper.

