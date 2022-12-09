Hattiesburg Convention Commission hosts 6 holiday events this weekend
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The holiday season is in full swing!
Hattiesburg Convention Commission is hosting six holiday events this weekend. They include:
Saturday, Dec. 10
- Sixth Street Museum District’s Christmas Open House: (Noon - 2 p.m.) at the African American Military History Museum and Smith Drug Co.
- Southern Momma Comedy Tour: (7 p.m.) at the Historic Saenger Theater
- Mice Before Christmas: (6 p.m.) at the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum
- Lights of the Wild: (6 p.m. - 8 p.m.) at the Hattiesburg Zoo
Sunday, Dec. 11
- Sensory Day during Lights of the Wild: (10 a.m. - 4 p.m.) at the Hattiesburg Zoo
- Lights of the Wild: (6 p.m. - 8 p.m.) at the Hattiesburg Zoo
