Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Hattiesburg Convention Commission hosts 6 holiday events this weekend

-
-(Live 5)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The holiday season is in full swing!

Hattiesburg Convention Commission is hosting six holiday events this weekend. They include:

Saturday, Dec. 10

  • Sixth Street Museum District’s Christmas Open House: (Noon - 2 p.m.) at the African American Military History Museum and Smith Drug Co.
  • Southern Momma Comedy Tour: (7 p.m.) at the Historic Saenger Theater
  • Mice Before Christmas: (6 p.m.) at the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum
  • Lights of the Wild: (6 p.m. - 8 p.m.) at the Hattiesburg Zoo

Sunday, Dec. 11

  • Sensory Day during Lights of the Wild: (10 a.m. - 4 p.m.) at the Hattiesburg Zoo
  • Lights of the Wild: (6 p.m. - 8 p.m.) at the Hattiesburg Zoo

For more holiday events happening around the Pine Belt this season, click the link below:

LIST: Holiday parades & events in the Pine Belt

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Jasper County Deputy Coroner Jessie Crosby, Bay Springs High School principal...
Jasper County principal killed in one-vehicle accident
Police lights generic.
UPDATE: Suspect in Taylorsville school threat arrested
Rikki Blackwell
Seminary woman charged with aggravated DUI, allegedly causing the death of an unborn child
According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, around 7 a.m., officers and...
Firearms, illegal drugs seized during Hub City drug bust; suspect arrested
Two young waitresses were in shock after customers added a hefty tip to their bill Wednesday...
Patrons leave tip of thousands at Biloxi cafe, just in time for the holidays

Latest News

There is no expected date for reopening at this time.
Bridge along East 8th Street in Petal closed for inspection
The sheriff’s department says Rushing, 30, reportedly has a condition that may impair her...
Sheriff’s department asks for help searching for missing Jones Co. woman
Howard Industries also donated 250 boxes of stovetop stuffing, which will be included in meal...
Howard Industries donates gifts to Salvation Army of Laurel
Howard Industries donates gifts to Salvation Army of Laurel
Howard Industries donates gifts to Salvation Army of Laurel