Hattiesburg Convention Commission hosts 6 holiday events this weekend

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The holiday season is in full swing!

Hattiesburg Convention Commission is hosting six holiday events this weekend. They include:

Saturday, Dec. 10

Sixth Street Museum District’s Christmas Open House: (Noon - 2 p.m.) at the African American Military History Museum and Smith Drug Co.

Southern Momma Comedy Tour: (7 p.m.) at the Historic Saenger Theater

Mice Before Christmas: (6 p.m.) at the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum

Lights of the Wild: (6 p.m. - 8 p.m.) at the Hattiesburg Zoo

Sunday, Dec. 11

Sensory Day during Lights of the Wild: (10 a.m. - 4 p.m.) at the Hattiesburg Zoo

Lights of the Wild: (6 p.m. - 8 p.m.) at the Hattiesburg Zoo

For more holiday events happening around the Pine Belt this season, click the link below:

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.