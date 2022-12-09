Goals remain high for Lady Bobcats basketball

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lady Bobcats are off to a 6-2 start with both losses coming to the No. 1 team in the country Trinity Valley.

Jones College wants to be tested early with the goal of playing for a national championship in March. The Lady Bobcats made their first trip to the NJCAA “Final Four” last season.

Head coach Missy Bilderback believes they have the talent to get there, she just wants to see her team continue to grow as the season progresses.

“They’re really great people,” Bilderback said. “We have had a lot of fun already with this team. They’re great to be around, they work hard every day, all those coaching clichés that you hear. They’re actually true with this bunch.”

“The team that we have this year, we’re pretty young and we’re all still new and trying to develop a rhythm with each other,” said sophomore forward Sakyia White, a Florida State signee. “I think the ceiling for us is really high, honestly, because we come in every day and we work hard and we believe and have trust in each other.”

“If we stay connected and play how we’re playing together - last year we got to the final four for the first time in Jones women’s college basketball,” said sophomore guard Meloney Thames, a Mississippi State signee. “I think we can get as far as getting to the national championship. That’s what our goal is this year.”

