Girlfriend of ‘Cornbread’ arrested for hindering prosecution, JCSD reports

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An arrest has been made in the ongoing shooting investigation taking place in Jones County involving the suspect nicknamed “Cornbread.”

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department announced Friday the arrest of 46-year-old Tyrae Cooley, of Moselle, on a charge of hindering prosecution or apprehension in relation to the case.

According to JCSD Administrator Lance Chancellor, Cooley is the girlfriend of Stephen Shane Poole, a.k.a. “Cornbread,” who is the suspect involved in the shooting that injured William Parker on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Jones County Sheriff's Department is seeking the location of Stephen Shane Poole as the prime suspect in a Saturday shooting. (Jones County Sheriff's Department)

Poole is currently wanted on an aggravated assault charge in the shooting, and there is a $1,000 reward being offered by Jones County Crime Stoppers for information on Poole’s apprehension.

Chancellor says JCSD investigators uncovered evidence of Cooley’s involvement in Poole’s evading apprehension.

Cooley is set to have her initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court at 1 p.m. Friday.

Anyone who has information on “Cornbread’s” whereabouts are asked to call JCSD at (601) 425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP (7876).

