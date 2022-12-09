Cloudy skies this weekend with showers moving in for your Sunday.

This evening will be cloudy and warm with temperatures falling into the upper 60s. Overnight lows will be in the low 60s.

Dense fog will be possible early Saturday morning across the Pine Belt. Skies will remain mostly cloudy for the rest of the day with highs in the mid to upper 70s. dense fog throughout the Pine Belt.

A disturbance will move in on Sunday, giving us a good chance of scattered showers during the morning and afternoon hours. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Next week will start off cloudy for your Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low 70s.

A strong cold front will move into the area on Wednesday. This will give a big shot of Canadian air, but it will also bring with it the threat of a few strong to severe storms for your Wednesday. We’re still too far out to go into specifics, but the pattern will support strong storms so keep checking in over the next few days.

We’ll end next week dramatically cooler as highs struggle to reach the low to mid 50s!

