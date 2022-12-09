Win Stuff
Bridge along East 8th Street in Petal closed for inspection

There is no expected date for reopening at this time.
There is no expected date for reopening at this time.(WDAM)
By Will Polston
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A small bridge in Petal is closed until further notice.

The bridge along Eat 8th Street, leading to Petal Upper Elementary has been closed to traffic for inspection.

The bridge has a few noticeable sinkholes, and the city is unaware of the cause.

“We’re in the process of trying to figure out why that’s happening,” said Mike Trest, director of public works for Petal. “For the safety of everybody coming through, we’re making sure that we close the bridge until we find out what’s going on.”

Trest said the city is bringing in engineers to look at the bridge.

As of now, there is no expected reopening date for the bridge.

Parents driving their kids to Petal Upper Elementary are asked to use Hillcrest Loop or Ogilsvie Street instead.

