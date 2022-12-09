Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Boil water notice lifted in Sumrall

The boil water notice has been lifted.
The boil water notice has been lifted.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Town of Sumrall has announced the boil water notice, which affected a section of the town, has been lifted.

According to Mayor Joel Lofton, a contractor installing fiber optic internet breached a water line near the center of town Wednesday. Many residents experienced low or no pressure.

Crews worked on the scene to return the system to its normal operations.

After the water was restored, a precautionary boil water notice was issued for affected homes.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Jasper County Deputy Coroner Jessie Crosby, Bay Springs High School principal...
Jasper County principal killed in one-vehicle accident
Police lights generic.
UPDATE: Suspect in Taylorsville school threat arrested
Rikki Blackwell
Seminary woman charged with aggravated DUI, allegedly causing the death of an unborn child
According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, around 7 a.m., officers and...
Firearms, illegal drugs seized during Hub City drug bust; suspect arrested
Two young waitresses were in shock after customers added a hefty tip to their bill Wednesday...
Patrons leave tip of thousands at Biloxi cafe, just in time for the holidays

Latest News

There is no expected date for reopening at this time.
Bridge along East 8th Street in Petal closed for inspection
Timothy Newsom
Man wanted for shooting 3 people in Olive Branch
Tyrae Cooley, 46, of Moselle is set to have her initial appearance in Jones County Justice...
Girlfriend of ‘Cornbread’ arrested for hindering prosecution, JCSD reports
The sheriff’s department says Rushing, 30, reportedly has a condition that may impair her...
Sheriff’s department asks for help searching for missing Jones Co. woman