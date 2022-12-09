Boil water notice lifted in Sumrall

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Town of Sumrall has announced the boil water notice, which affected a section of the town, has been lifted.

According to Mayor Joel Lofton, a contractor installing fiber optic internet breached a water line near the center of town Wednesday. Many residents experienced low or no pressure.

Crews worked on the scene to return the system to its normal operations.

After the water was restored, a precautionary boil water notice was issued for affected homes.

