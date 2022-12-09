Win Stuff
12/09 Ryan’s “More Fog” Friday Morning Forecast

Even more fog this morning than the last few days, with more clouds arriving soon.
12/09 Ryan’s “More Fog” Friday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 7:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Good morning, Pine Belt!

We’re starting to see some changes as the wind has shifted slightly, which will cool things down another degree today, but overall we’re still firmly stick in a warm and humid pattern. Not for too much longer though! In fact, while today and tomorrow will still have highs in the upper 70s and lows over 20 degrees above average, temperatures will fall nearly 10 degrees by the start of next week as the first of a few fronts moves in. This cooling will almost completely be due to cloud cover and rain-cooled air, but it will be our first noticeable drop in temperature for a while. We’ll linger in this temperature range for the first half of the week, but the real temperature change won’t come until the last front passes through late Wednesday/early Thursday. That’ll bring highs from the upper 70s into the upper 50s in just one day, with lows falling from the mid 60s Wednesday to the 30s by Friday morning.

This front will also bring our next chance of severe weather. Official risk assessments are only issued three days or less out, and we’re only on day six right now so a lot can still change. We’ll keep you updated on this period over the weekend and as we begin next week, so be sure to watch for more on this developing system.

