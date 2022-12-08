UPDATE: Water line fixed, boil water notice still in effect in Sumrall

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - After nearly six hours of work, a water line in Sumrall has been restored.

Around 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, a contractor laying internet wire made contact with a water line, causing it to burst.

The break caused many businesses and residents in Sumrall to be without water.

According to Ward One Alderman Lamar Reed, the pipe has been repaired and city crews are working to “pressure up” the line.

Though the line has been repaired, the boil water notice remains in effect for Sumrall until further notice.

