Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Teens rebuild house with R3SM in Hattiesburg

Volunteers team with R3SM in Hattiesburg to rebuild home
Volunteers team with R3SM in Hattiesburg to rebuild home
By Trey Howard
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -A hattiesburg woman iks getting a new home after her previous one was damaged in 2017.

For the past five years Carolyn Smith has been forced to live in 100-square-foot storage unit after a tornado tore through the Pine Belt.

R3SM, an organization that has rebuilt nearly 30 homes, partnered with a group of students from Olivet College in Michigan to help restore the residence.

“I just thought that God had gave up on me,” Smith said. “I thought R3SM had gave up on me. It’s five years. I’m waiting. I’m waiting. And I’m waiting. But, all of a sudden, one day, I got a phone call. And it’s just been wonderful ever since.

“It’s been going from June all the way up until now. And my understanding is that we’re almost done with it.”

The house is expected to be completed

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to WCHS Principal Robert Hathorn, reportedly, there were multiple shootings in and...
Lockdown leads to student’s arrest after altercation, firearm discovered at WCHS
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Department didn’t say what prompted the argument, but...
Mendenhall High student stabbed multiple times during school fight
Rikki Blackwell
Seminary woman charged with aggravated DUI, allegedly causing the death of an unborn child
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
One shot in Hattiesburg domestic incident; investigation ongoing

Latest News

Jason Brownlee, Southern Miss
“Ole reliable” Jason Brownlee wraps up Southern Miss career
Jason Brownlee, Southern Miss
"Ole reliable" Jason Brownlee wraps up Southern Miss career
Southern Miss basketball
Defense a catalyst for USM basketball
Southern Miss basketball
Defense a catalyst for USM basketball