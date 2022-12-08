Teens rebuild house with R3SM in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -A hattiesburg woman iks getting a new home after her previous one was damaged in 2017.

For the past five years Carolyn Smith has been forced to live in 100-square-foot storage unit after a tornado tore through the Pine Belt.

R3SM, an organization that has rebuilt nearly 30 homes, partnered with a group of students from Olivet College in Michigan to help restore the residence.

“I just thought that God had gave up on me,” Smith said. “I thought R3SM had gave up on me. It’s five years. I’m waiting. I’m waiting. And I’m waiting. But, all of a sudden, one day, I got a phone call. And it’s just been wonderful ever since.

“It’s been going from June all the way up until now. And my understanding is that we’re almost done with it.”

The house is expected to be completed

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.