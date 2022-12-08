Seminary woman charged with aggravated DUI, allegedly causing the death of an unborn child

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Seminary woman was arrested Wednesday in connection to a crash that allegedly resulted in the death of an unborn child last year.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 34-year-old Rikki Blackwell, of Seminary, was arrested at a residency on Monroe Road. She was booked into the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at approximately 2:14 p.m. and charged with homicide death of an unborn child and aggravated DUI.

Sgt. J.D. Carter said the charges are in connection to a head-on collision reported on Dec. 21, 2021, on the 600 block of Moselle-Seminary Road.

Carter said Jones County deputies discovered a pregnant woman suffering severe injuries in a 2019 Honda Accord on the scene. They also found Blackwell suffering injuries in a 2010 GMC truck.

It was later learned the woman, who was approximately 25 weeks pregnant, allegedly lost her child due to the crash.

Carter said Blackwell’s arrest was pending a toxicology report from the Mississippi State Crime Lab. The report showed Blackwell had narcotics in her system at the time of the crash.

“This was an avoidable tragedy allegedly resulting from illegal narcotics usage and usage of other impairment substances by Rikki Blackwell who was operating a motor vehicle,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “An unborn child died and a mother and family were devastated by the loss.”

“We are confident that justice will be served in this case,” added Berlin. “It’s just so very sad to consider how this tragedy has impacted so many lives and destroyed so many dreams.”

Blackwell is expected to make her first appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Friday.

JCSD’s Jardian McDonald is the lead investigator in the case.

