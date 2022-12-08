Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Search for suspect in Taylorsville school threat; school remains open

Police lights generic.
Police lights generic.(Pixabay)
By Ame Posey
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A threat at Taylorsville Attendance Center set the town on edge as law enforcement searched for the suspect.

According to a Facebook post by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff and Taylorsville Police Department became aware of the threat on Wednesday.

“On Wednesday, 12/07/22, Smith County Sheriff’s Office and Taylorsville PD were made aware that a juvenile at Taylorsville High School had threatened to bring a gun to school and use it,” reads the post.

The post went on to say that the suspect evaded law enforcement and was still on the run as of the latest update.

Taylorsville Attendance Center remained open on Thursday, with a police presence for added security.

“We don’t wish to cause panic, but do want to be transparent as possible so that parents may make their own choices for their children,” reads the SCSO post. “There will be local and state law enforcement in and around the Taylorsville school until the situation has been resolved.”

WDAM reached out to the Smith County School District Superintendent Nick Hillman and Taylorsville Principle Adam Reynolds for comment.

Reynold’s office confirmed that there had been a threat and said, “The situation has been handled, and all is well.”

The school would not provide any details on the threat or the status of the police’s search for the suspect.

The School District office has not responded at this time.

WDAM will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Rikki Blackwell
Seminary woman charged with aggravated DUI, allegedly causing the death of an unborn child
-
Charge filed against WCHS student in Tuesday’s incident
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Late-night shooting in Hattiesburg causes property damage
According to Jasper County Deputy Coroner Jessie Crosby, Bay Springs High School principal...
Jasper County principal killed in one-vehicle accident

Latest News

Woman charged with aggravated DUI
Woman charged with aggravated DUI in fatal crash
Collins Firefighter of Year promoted
Collins Firefighter of Year promoted
Southern Pines is hosting multiple events to get all pets adopted.
Animal shelter hoping to increase adoptions this holiday season
Collins Firefighter of Year promoted
Collins Firefighter of Year promoted