“Ole reliable” Jason Brownlee wraps up Southern Miss career

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Miss has fielded a number of different quarterbacks over the last two seasons.

But every one of them ends up throwing to the same guy more often than not – Jason Brownlee.

In a passing attack that’s been inconsistent at times, Brownlee’s been the guy USM can always depend on.

“In the offseason I was just working on every little thing I could find that could maybe take my game to the next level,” Brownlee said. “Just putting in overtime and upping my work ethic to want better for myself and for the team going into this season.”

Brownlee may be soft-spoken, but his play on the football field speaks volumes.

He’s the ultimate bailout option. When in doubt, throwing it up to No. 1 typically works out.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound senior leads the Golden Eagles in receiving for a second consecutive year with 52 catches for 819 yards and seven touchdowns.

“Just trying to be the best version of myself every day,” Brownlee said. “Just working on the little things and controlling what I can control. Coming out here, working hard and just taking every rep like it’s a game rep so I can keep my game at a high level.”

In just three seasons at Southern Miss, Brownlee’s 2,072 yards receiving ranks tenth in school history. His 20 career touchdowns are No. 4 on the program charts and he’s tied for 2nd in career 100-yard games.

Brownlee hopes to end his college career with a few more catches and a LendingTree Bowl win for the Golden Eagles.

“If I could go back, I’d still choose Southern Miss because they molded me into the player I am today with that blue-collar work ethic and just made me who I am today,” Brownlee said. “No matter what situation you may be in, just keep grinding hard and just keep on going. You never know what’s at the end of the tunnel.”

