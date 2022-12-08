Keg & Barrel hosting ‘Keg & Cannabis 2022′ Thursday
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Keg & Barrel is hosting “Keg & Cannabis 2022” Thursday to celebrate Mississippi’s new medical cannabis program.
The event, set to begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, is being hosted by the Mississippi Independent Cannabis Association.
Meet and greet one of Hattiesburg’s newest cannabis breeders, Stok’d Genetics, and newest cannabis dispensary, Ferrcannabis Dispensary.
Enjoy live music and a raffle including Stundenglass Kompact Gravity Infuser, Puffco Peak Smart Rig Vaporizer and more.
Free swag also will be on hand.
