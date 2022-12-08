Win Stuff
The heat continues, but we’ll cool down a little this weekend

Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 12/7
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
This evening will be cloudy and warm with temperatures falling into the upper 60s. Overnight lows will be in the low 60s.

We’ll start off your Thursday with areas of dense fog throughout the Pine Belt. The fog should mix-out by 9 am, leaving us mostly sunny for the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the upper 70s, about 15° above-normal.

Friday will be mostly cloudy and warm as highs top out into the upper 70s.

A dry front will move in on Saturday, giving us a break from the heat. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. A stray shower can’t be ruled out, but most of us will be dry.

A disturbance will move in on Sunday, giving us a good chance of scattered showers during the morning hours. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Looking ahead, there are signs that we’ll cool down into the upper 50s by the middle of next week as a Canadian Cold Front moves into the area.

