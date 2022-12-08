Firearms, illegal drugs seized during Hub City drug bust; suspect arrested

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man is facing drugs and weapon charges after members of law enforcement executed a drug bust in the city Thursday morning.

According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, around 7 a.m., officers and members of the Drug Enforcement Administration/High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas program, 12th Judicial District Narcotics Enforcement Team, Forrest and Lamar County sheriff’s deputies and the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office served a search warrant at a home on Morton Street.

During the drug bust, Moore said task force members seized the following items:

A kilo of methamphetamine

650 grams of marijuana

A shotgun

A rifle

Two handguns.

Cedrick Miller, 37, was arrested and is facing the charges listed below:

One count of aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine

One count of possession with intent to distribute with an enhancement of possession of a firearm at the time of the arrest

One count of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Moore said Miller was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

