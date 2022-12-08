Win Stuff
Firearms, illegal drugs seized during Hub City drug bust; suspect arrested

According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, around 7 a.m., officers and...
According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, around 7 a.m., officers and members of the Drug Enforcement Administration/High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas program, 12th Judicial District Narcotics Enforcement Team, Forrest and Lamar County sheriff’s deputies and the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office served a search warrant at a home on Morton Street.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man is facing drugs and weapon charges after members of law enforcement executed a drug bust in the city Thursday morning.

According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, around 7 a.m., officers and members of the Drug Enforcement Administration/High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas program, 12th Judicial District Narcotics Enforcement Team, Forrest and Lamar County sheriff’s deputies and the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office served a search warrant at a home on Morton Street.

During the drug bust, Moore said task force members seized the following items:

  • A kilo of methamphetamine
  • 650 grams of marijuana
  • A shotgun
  • A rifle
  • Two handguns.
During the drug bust, HPD spokesman Ryan Moore said task force members seized the following...
During the drug bust, HPD spokesman Ryan Moore said task force members seized the following items: one count of aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine; one count of possession with intent to distribute with an enhancement of possession of a firearm at the time of the arrest and one count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.(Hattiesburg Police Department)

Cedrick Miller, 37, was arrested and is facing the charges listed below:

  • One count of aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine
  • One count of possession with intent to distribute with an enhancement of possession of a firearm at the time of the arrest
  • One count of a weapon by a convicted felon.
.
.(Hattiesburg Police Department)

Moore said Miller was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

