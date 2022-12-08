Firearms, illegal drugs seized during Hub City drug bust; suspect arrested
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man is facing drugs and weapon charges after members of law enforcement executed a drug bust in the city Thursday morning.
According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, around 7 a.m., officers and members of the Drug Enforcement Administration/High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas program, 12th Judicial District Narcotics Enforcement Team, Forrest and Lamar County sheriff’s deputies and the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office served a search warrant at a home on Morton Street.
During the drug bust, Moore said task force members seized the following items:
- A kilo of methamphetamine
- 650 grams of marijuana
- A shotgun
- A rifle
- Two handguns.
Cedrick Miller, 37, was arrested and is facing the charges listed below:
- One count of aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine
- One count of possession with intent to distribute with an enhancement of possession of a firearm at the time of the arrest
- One count of a weapon by a convicted felon.
Moore said Miller was booked into the Forrest County Jail.
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.