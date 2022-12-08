Win Stuff
Electric charging stations added at the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport

Electric Chargers
Electric Chargers(WLOX)
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WDAM) - Four charging stations have been added to Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport’s parking deck,

Airport executive director Clay Williams said that the charging stations will be very beneficial for those with electric vehicles.

“As the popularity of electric vehicles continues to grow, we wanted to ensure that we had that amenity available for residents of south Mississippi who are flying from the airport,” Williams said.

The charging stations take four-to-10 hours to complete a charge on a vehicle.

With paid parking, the chargers are free to use.

