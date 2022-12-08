Crews in Sumrall working to resolve gas leak around Poplar Street area

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - Citizens and those who are in the Sumrall area are asked to use caution as crews are working to investigate a gas leak.

The Sumrall Volunteer Fire Department posted on their Facebook page, telling people to avoid Poplar Street behind the old Jack Altman service station, as a gas line has been cut and blowing natural gas.

A representative with the Lamar County Emergency Management Agency said that the leak is coming from an underground gas pipe outside a home on Delaware Avenue.

Both the county EMA and Sumrall VFD said that Centerpoint Energy has responded and is working to control the situation.

WDAM 7 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

