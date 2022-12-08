Win Stuff
Collins Firefighter of Year promoted
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 2:38 AM CST
COLLINS Miss. (WDAM) -The Collins Fire Department’s “Firefighter of the Year” received a promotion this week.

The Collins Board of Aldermen and Mayor Hope Magee Jones recently affirmed the promotion of Gavin Allen from First Class Firefighter to Engineer.

As an engineer, Allen has the additional responsibilities of driving truck and maintaining equipment.

