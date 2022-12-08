Collins Firefighter of Year promoted

COLLINS Miss. (WDAM) -The Collins Fire Department’s “Firefighter of the Year” received a promotion this week.

The Collins Board of Aldermen and Mayor Hope Magee Jones recently affirmed the promotion of Gavin Allen from First Class Firefighter to Engineer.

As an engineer, Allen has the additional responsibilities of driving truck and maintaining equipment.

