CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Suspect wanted in South Pointe Wine & Liquor burglary

By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in connection to a commercial burglary investigation.

According to HPD, the suspect, shown in the video, broke into South Pointe Wine & Liquor on Highway 49 on Monday.

If you can identify the suspect, please contact HPD at 601-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP(7867).

