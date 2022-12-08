CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Suspect wanted in South Pointe Wine & Liquor burglary

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in connection to a commercial burglary investigation.

According to HPD, the suspect, shown in the video, broke into South Pointe Wine & Liquor on Highway 49 on Monday.

If you can identify the suspect, please contact HPD at 601-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP(7867).

