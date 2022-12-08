C Spire increases speed, capacity in the Pine Belt

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WDAM) - C Spire announced that it has increased speed and capacity at a dozen locations in the Pine Belt.

The locations include the following:

Petal High School

Presbyterian Christian School

Columbia High School

Hwy 98/ Pierce Road

Hwy 98 East

Hwy 98 Bypass

Sandy Hook

Kokomo

Leakesville- Avera

West Greene County-Marvs Flat Road

McLain – Turtle Lake Road

Sumrall- Clyde Loftin Road

“The Pine Belt area has always been very important to C Spire,” said Craig Jackson, general manager of wireless markets for C Spire. “In fact, Hattiesburg was the first market where we began offering cellular service back in 1989. Increasing our network speed and capacity and keeping up with the needs of our customers is very important to C Spire.”

The company said its goal is to improve customer experience by adding speed and capacity and coverage at micro and macro cell sites to stay ahead of customer needs.

The company also said it monitors customer usage and usage patterns to ensure the customer’s experience is optimal.

“We have also increased capacity by adding small cells and enhancements near schools because so many of our customers are impacted in these areas,” said Alan Jones, chief network officer for C Spire. “Parents, in the student pickup line, need to stay connected for remote work, and many watch videos or scroll through social media to pass time while waiting. And, of course, high school students are high users as well.”

“Coverage in schools is more important than ever as students and educators use our devices for emergencies while around the schools,” Jones added.

For additional information about C Spire, visit www.cspire.com.

