Broken water main interrupts service in parts of Covington and Jones Counties

By Ame Posey
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents in parts of southwest Jones County and southeast Covington County are experiencing interruptions in water pressure due to a broken water main.

According to the Southwest Jones Water Association, the break is located near Seminary on Bethel Church Road.

Affected residents may experience inconsistent water pressure from no water to low flow.

The association said they have three crews at the site to repair the break, and they are also working to determine the scope of the affected area to issue a boil water notice.

WDAM will continue monitoring the situation and post updates as available.

