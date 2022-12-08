Hattiesburg police seeking man on aggravated assault warrant

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A 29-year-old Hattiesburg man believed to be involved in a Tuesday afternoon shooting had an arrest warrant sworn against him.

Hattiesburg police are seeking Shaquille Adams, who had an active warrant for one count of aggravated assault in connection to a shooting that occurred in the 500 block of William Carey Parkway around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

One, minor injury occurred during the incident, which stemmed from an ongoing argument between individuals (who) are known acquaintances

The individual who was injured was was checked out at a local hospital, released and then charged in connection to the incident.

Lonnie Sims, 35, of Hattiesburg, was charged with one count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon

Sims was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Anyone with any information on the Adams’ location is asked to contact Hattiesburg Police Department at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-7867 (STOP).

