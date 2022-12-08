Win Stuff
Hattiesburg police seeking man on aggravated assault warrant

HPD is seeking Adams' whereabouts on an aggravated assault warrant, while Sims is in Forrest...
HPD is seeking Adams' whereabouts on an aggravated assault warrant, while Sims is in Forrest County Jail on a weapon possession charge.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 8:17 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A 29-year-old Hattiesburg man believed to be involved in a Tuesday afternoon shooting had an arrest warrant sworn against him.

Hattiesburg police are seeking Shaquille Adams, who had an active warrant for one count of aggravated assault in connection to a shooting that occurred in the 500 block of William Carey Parkway around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

One, minor injury occurred during the incident, which stemmed from an ongoing argument between individuals (who) are known acquaintances

The individual who was injured was was checked out at a local hospital, released and then charged in connection to the incident.

Lonnie Sims, 35, of Hattiesburg, was charged with one count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon

Sims was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Anyone with any information on the Adams’ location is asked to contact Hattiesburg Police Department at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-7867 (STOP).

