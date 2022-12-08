Win Stuff
Animal shelter hoping to increase adoptions this holiday season

Animal adoption events set for Hattiesburg
By Will Polston
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 2:26 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Interested in adding a furry friend to your family this holiday season?

Southern Pines Animal Shelter is hosting multiple events with the intent to clear its shelter for the holidays.

For three days, Thursday through Saturday, the shelter will waive adoption fees for adult dogs and halve the fees for cats and puppies.

Southern Pines is also hosting a ‘Home for the Holidays’ fostering event, where a family can have a pet come home for the holidays to see if they would be a good fit for the family.

“During the winter months, we do see a slight drop in adoptions and also in our transport program, so we do tend to fill up a bit during the winter months,” said Dani Snell with Southern Pines Animal Shelter. “Its really important that we’re getting animals out, either through foster or adoption.”

Those interested in the foster program can apply by clicking here.

