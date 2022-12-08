Angel Tree project continues across the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Salvation Army has participated in the Angel Tree Project for more than 40 years.

This year at its Hattiesburg and Laurel locations, SA has made Christmas a bit merrier for more than 500 children combined.

And yet, the need never seems to stop or the work to end.

to continues to here are still around 40 children on their trees that need to be helped.

Laurel commanding officer Keisha McMullin said about 40 children remain on the tree and she was encouraging people to pick up an angel.

“If you can sponsor a child for Christmas, I would definitely encourage you to do that,” McMullin said. “As I said, being on the Angel Tree myself when I was a child, I couldn’t wrap my mind around what it would be like on Christmas morning waking up to not have a gift under the tree.”

In Hattiesburg, Myranda Estudiante said she’s grateful for the way the Salvation Army helped her as a child as well.

“My favorite part honestly, I was an Angel Tree child when I was young and I really just enjoy the full circle moment,” Estudiiante said. “I remember how special this is and the feeling of joy when you open gifts.

“They’re just things, but they bring so much hope into somebody and to a small child.”

Since there were still many children still on the trees, the Salvation Army locations wanted to ensure everyone knew how to sign up.

“So, how the process works is you take an angel, which is the paper describing the child, the ages and sizes and wishes that they need, you take the angel, shop for it and bring it back,” Estudiante said. “The Salvation Army is just a middle person between the families in need and the people who want to help”. says Myranda.

Some Angel Tree locations include Sawmill Square Mall in Laurel, Old Navy n U.S. 98 and Walmart on U.S. 49.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.