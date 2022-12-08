Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Angel Tree project continues across the Pine Belt

Salivation Army is hoping to finish filling Angel Tree requests
Salivation Army is hoping to finish filling Angel Tree requests(WDAM)
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Salvation Army has participated in the Angel Tree Project for more than 40 years.

This year at its Hattiesburg and Laurel locations, SA has made Christmas a bit merrier for more than 500 children combined.

And yet, the need never seems to stop or the work to end.

to continues to here are still around 40 children on their trees that need to be helped.

Laurel commanding officer Keisha McMullin said about 40 children remain on the tree and she was encouraging people to pick up an angel.

“If you can sponsor a child for Christmas, I would definitely encourage you to do that,” McMullin said. “As I said, being on the Angel Tree myself when I was a child, I couldn’t wrap my mind around what it would be like on Christmas morning waking up to not have a gift under the tree.”

In Hattiesburg, Myranda Estudiante said she’s grateful for the way the Salvation Army helped her as a child as well.

“My favorite part honestly, I was an Angel Tree child when I was young and I really just enjoy the full circle moment,” Estudiiante said. “I remember how special this is and the feeling of joy when you open gifts.

“They’re just things, but they bring so much hope into somebody and to a small child.”

Since there were still many children still on the trees, the Salvation Army locations wanted to ensure everyone knew how to sign up.

“So, how the process works is you take an angel, which is the paper describing the child, the ages and sizes and wishes that they need, you take the angel, shop for it and bring it back,” Estudiante said. “The Salvation Army is just a middle person between the families in need and the people who want to help”. says Myranda.

Some Angel Tree locations include Sawmill Square Mall in Laurel, Old Navy n U.S. 98 and Walmart on U.S. 49.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to WCHS Principal Robert Hathorn, reportedly, there were multiple shootings in and...
Lockdown leads to student’s arrest after altercation, firearm discovered at WCHS
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Department didn’t say what prompted the argument, but...
Mendenhall High student stabbed multiple times during school fight
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
One shot in Hattiesburg domestic incident; investigation ongoing
Jones County Sheriff's Department is seeking the location of Stephen Shane Poole as the prime...
JCSD searching for shooting suspect’s whereabouts

Latest News

Electric Chargers
Electric charging stations added at the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport
Rikki Blackwell
Seminary woman charged with aggravated DUI, allegedly causing the death of an unborn child
2022 Mississippi Fire Chief's Mid-Winter Conference
2022 Mississippi Fire Chiefs Association conference underway in Hub City
Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 12/7
Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 12/7