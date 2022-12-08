2022 Midnight on Front Street Poster artwork unveiled

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -Wednesday, the city of Hattiesburg unveiled the new artwork for the “Midnight on Front Street,” Hattiesburg’s New Year’s Eve Celebration poster.

Artist Kym Garraway.said she got the inspiration for the poster “Hub City is on Track” after hearing the constant sound of trains throughout the city and wanting to merge the old with the new in Hattiesburg.

“I thought we needed to celebrate the old part of the trains,” Garraway said. “So, when this poster contest came out, I thought I’m going to put that old train out there and bring some of the old with new since we are celebrating something that’s old that’s now become new, so that’s kind of the inspiration behind it.

“Plus, I based the colors on what was done before and the great artwork that was done and they (artists) did a super job and I was trying to coordinate with that as well.”

Garraway says it took her five hours over the course of three nights to complete the poster.

With the Midnight on Front Street event poster beginning in 2019, Garraway says she hopes this contest will inspire kids to keep the tradition of art alive and well in the Hub City.

