12/08 Ryan’s “Warm, Foggy” Thursday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

It’s foggy once again with Dense Fog Advisories in place across the southern end of the area, though it’ll spread further north by sunrise. As we warm into the later parts of the morning it will slowly lift, but the moisture isn’t going anywhere so expect another muggy, hot afternoon with a high near 79. That is down a degree or so from yesterday, but don’t expect any significant cooling just yet. Our first cool-down will come as we begin next week and the first of a series of fronts moves in. That’ll bring us down from the upper 70s into the lower from Saturday to Sunday, though we won’t fall below 70 for another few days. That won’t happen until our last front moves through Wednesday morning, which will finally bring below average morning and afternoon temperatures back for the first time in well over a week, but will also bring a chance of severe weather.

It’s too early for specifics on structure, but Tuesday night/Wednesday morning’s storm does have some of the hallmarks of a system that could produce severe weather. It has some strong upper level support, and a strong low level jet will feed instability and likely lead to rotating storms. That doesn’t mean we’ll get a tornado, but it does increase chances and a strengthen an otherwise weaker thunderstorm. Stay tuned for updates on the timing and potential severity of this event, otherwise continue to enjoy this warm, humid weather until the rain begins Sunday.

